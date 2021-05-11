Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

ROP stock opened at $444.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.21. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $344.76 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

