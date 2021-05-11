Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 52,800 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.22. 66,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

