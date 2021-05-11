Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,717 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $385.55. 16,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.