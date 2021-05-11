Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

