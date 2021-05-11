Rotten (ROT) Price Tops $0.0168 on Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,349.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rotten has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rotten

Rotten is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,388,081 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

