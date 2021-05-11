Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.66 ($37.24).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A opened at €36.41 ($42.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion and a PE ratio of 67.93. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.