Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,491. The company has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

