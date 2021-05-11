Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.
NYSE:BUD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,491. The company has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
