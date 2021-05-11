Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$120.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

RY opened at C$120.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$108.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$80.72 and a 12-month high of C$121.36.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1800005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares in the company, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,131.53. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,544 shares of company stock worth $1,887,949.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

