Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.39

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00627699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00242070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $677.26 or 0.01194740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.69 or 0.00752716 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

