RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price target on RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

