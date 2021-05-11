Rupee 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market cap of $64,084.65 and $10.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00068384 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.