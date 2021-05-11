Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $13,184.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,030.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.03 or 0.07448677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.25 or 0.02781389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.91 or 0.00681928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00195124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.02 or 0.00792593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.07 or 0.00692726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.59 or 0.00579663 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006752 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,598,343 coins and its circulating supply is 29,481,030 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

