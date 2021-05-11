Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £151.38 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £151.38 ($197.78).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 20,583 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 257.50 ($3.36). 51,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,730. The stock has a market cap of £643.75 million and a P/E ratio of 16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 257.94. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a yield of 4.68%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

