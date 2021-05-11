SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Up 113.3% Over Last 7 Days

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $5.43 billion and $163.49 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 113.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00639423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00249030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $675.56 or 0.01184188 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00767611 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

