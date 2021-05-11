SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Cut to $70.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of SAIL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 145,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,428. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,427.57 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Norges Bank bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 570,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 521,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,463,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

