SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. 145,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,428. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4,427.57 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $87,793.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

