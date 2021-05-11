Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 3,873 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 120,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.82 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $396.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average is $141.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

