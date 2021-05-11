Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $162.22. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $184.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

