Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $298.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.43 and a 200-day moving average of $269.80. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.95, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,183,787 shares of company stock worth $618,588,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.