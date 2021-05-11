Sandy Spring Bank Has $20.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 764,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,569,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

