Sandy Spring Bank Sells 478 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $593.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

