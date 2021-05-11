Sandy Spring Bank Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 85.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.4% in the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 239,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 5,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $325.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $215.99 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

