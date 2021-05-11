Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE opened at $386.00 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

