Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Lowered by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,188,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.69. 11,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,999. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
