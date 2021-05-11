Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Lowered by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,084,000 after purchasing an additional 314,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,188,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.69. 11,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,999. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 40.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

