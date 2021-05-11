Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Sapiens International also posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of SPNS opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sapiens International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter worth about $1,223,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

