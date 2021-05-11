Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.17

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and traded as high as $33.00. Saputo shares last traded at $32.87, with a volume of 944 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAPIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

