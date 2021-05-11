SBA Communications (SBAC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) recently:

5/10/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $309.00 to $346.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $309.00 to $346.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $277.00 to $312.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $325.00.

4/27/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $313.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $277.00 to $312.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $321.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $321.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – SBA Communications is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – SBA Communications is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $313.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – SBA Communications is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SBAC opened at $292.06 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,946.94 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

