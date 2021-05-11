Scala (XLA) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $16.89 million and approximately $104,195.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.54 or 0.00644239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00067799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00249761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $654.73 or 0.01147630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $439.97 or 0.00771187 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,849,324,079 coins and its circulating supply is 10,049,324,079 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

