Schaeffler (SHA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schaeffler (FRA: SHA):

5/3/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.80 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.60 ($7.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.80 ($10.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €9.00 ($10.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.40 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.30 ($7.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Schaeffler stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €7.88 ($9.27). 1,009,675 shares of the company traded hands. Schaeffler AG has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.80.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

