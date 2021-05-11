Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.32 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.71. 67,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,154. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $78.41.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $1,136,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,245.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,914,976.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,554,688 shares of company stock worth $137,169,918 in the last quarter.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

