Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,718,000 after buying an additional 369,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 78,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

