Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15.

