Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Decreased by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,947 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 942,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,858,000 after buying an additional 56,698 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

