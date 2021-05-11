Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $134.05. 3,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,924. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.91.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

