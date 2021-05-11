Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Raised by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SCHM stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $79.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50.

