Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Lifted by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 12.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $26,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $102.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

