Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is JNBA Financial Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,554 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $32,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,295. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.