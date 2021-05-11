Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

