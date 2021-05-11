Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.98% of Science Applications International worth $47,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $23,251,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,073,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth approximately $9,020,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

