Scott D. Grimes Sells 5,297 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $540,982.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,432,923.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. The company had a trading volume of 584,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 113.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth about $10,360,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

