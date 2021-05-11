ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $2,276.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00703041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00084376 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00247960 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,613,083 coins and its circulating supply is 34,929,472 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

