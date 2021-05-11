Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading Down 6.2%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.11. 3,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 204,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.99. The company had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 302.25%.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

