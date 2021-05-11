Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SEA by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SEA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $222.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

