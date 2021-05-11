SEA (SE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SEA (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect SEA to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SEA to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SE stock opened at $222.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.23 and a 200 day moving average of $217.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of -75.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. SEA has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

