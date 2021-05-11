Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.400-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.18 billion.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated an in-line rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,010. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

