Searchlight Capital Partners I Sells 14,700 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $1,251,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Searchlight Capital Partners I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 211,034 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $18,587,874.72.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 82,953 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total value of $7,894,637.01.

On Monday, May 3rd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 102,599 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $10,120,365.36.

On Friday, April 30th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 90,123 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $8,895,140.10.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 114,614 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $11,237,902.70.

On Monday, April 26th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 115,040 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $10,939,153.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,687. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.