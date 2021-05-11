Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $3.19 on Top Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00005600 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $222.32 million and $3.38 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.92 or 0.00747847 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018877 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,034.84 or 0.01817014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 183,102,670 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

