Seedify.fund Market Cap Hits $20.11 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00007278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 374.6% against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $20.11 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00703402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.45 or 0.01185229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00735223 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

