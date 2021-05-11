Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 405.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.