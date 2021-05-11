SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.

SelectQuote stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 841,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,884. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.38. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $1,401,286.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,543,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,827,522.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,149 shares of company stock valued at $28,116,033 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

